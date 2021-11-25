Some septic systems in the community were installed more than 30 years ago. That can mean they are nearing their end. Failures have been rising. The county sanitarian reported a few years ago the repair rate in Terrebonne is twice that of the rest of the county.
Septic systems are not necessarily inferior to sewer systems. There’s also no monthly sewer utility bill. But when septic systems fail, they can cost homeowners thousands to replace or repair. And sites in Terrebonne have had wastewater effluent rise to the surface.
Deschutes County government has been moving forward with a plan for a wastewater system for Terrebonne. Next week the county is set to vote on sending more money — $300,000 — toward planning.
On the editorial page, politicians and government are often criticized for myopic policies or failures. This is the very opposite. This is the vital and often uncelebrated work of government — ensuring people’s basic needs for clean water and proper disposal of waste. It’s not finished, yet. But county government’s efforts for this project in Terrebonne could leave an impressive legacy.
