If you live in Redmond, the city of Redmond would like to hear from you on what the city should do about economic development.
The city has a nifty online survey it is taking that will help frame an analysis it’s required to do looking ahead. Where should its growth be? What sort of industries or businesses should Redmond recruit?
It’s predicted by 2040 that employment will grow by 58% in Redmond. The city has enough industrial land for that growth. And it has the critical asset of the regional airport to spur it on. It does not, though, have enough commercial land. The city’s average wage is also below the county’s average wage.
One thing that residents should expect, according to the survey, is that Redmond will support more infill development. More mixed uses of land will be allowed in commercial areas.
Now’s your chance to get some input in Redmond’s future. Go to https://tinyurl.com/redmondfuture
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.