The trouble with Measure 110 is it isn’t working anywhere near as well as Oregonians had hoped. Far from it.
Instead of getting more people needed treatment for drug addiction, “less than 1% of those helped with Measure 110 dollars were reported to have entered treatment,” according to The Lund Report.
Instead of getting more people needed treatment for drug addiction, there is next to no legal pressure on anyone who is found to be in possession of drugs to seek treatment.
Instead of getting more people needed treatment for drug addiction, a person going a few miles over the speed limit can face a more severe penalty than possession of methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine.
Instead of getting more people needed treatment for drug addiction, meeting after meeting was canceled for a committee established to decide how money to distribute money for drug treatment.
On Wednesday, a Measure 110 committee met in executive session, meaning behind closed doors. The public could not attend. Members of the media are allowed to attend executive sessions. They just can’t report directly on what happened.
We watched the meeting. We went into the meeting wondering why so many meetings had been canceled. And we can’t tell you what happened.
The public needs to know. The Oregon Health Authority needs to tell Oregonians what is going on. Or the members of the committee need to explain it.
Oregon voters passed Measure 110 in November 2020. It was pitched as a way to shift Oregon from a state where people were arrested for drug addiction to a place where they were treated for drug addiction. The measure decriminalized much possession of illegal drugs. And it shifted marijuana tax revenue into drug treatment.
OHA did tell us after the executive meeting that the committee “has not yet voted to award funding to any entities.” OK. It’s been more than a month. Why not?
One reason seems apparent from previous public meetings. It’s a new government program, new for OHA and new for committee members. It takes a while to get anything new going.
But Oregonians shouldn’t have to watch hours of public meetings to find out what is going right and what is going wrong about Measure 110. They should not have to wait for a state audit. OHA and the Measure 110 committee members should be forthcoming. They have a great opportunity on Friday at the next scheduled meeting, tinyurl.com/M110meeting.
