Blight does not describe Bend’s downtown. Head east a bit, though, to that area around the Bend Parkway and Third Street, and there’s underdevelopment. That area could be so much more.
The city is going to have $195 million to spend there over 30 years, in what the city calls Bend’s core. It would come in the form of urban renewal dollars.
The choices about how the city spends that money is going to be a statement of values. What statement should the urban renewal dollars make?
The city’s core area advisory board has started meeting about it. It’s going to make recommendations, essentially to the Bend City Council. You can tell the board and the council what you think.
When the city was setting up the new urban renewal district, there were some non-binding recommendations for how to spend it.
That was to divvy it up as follows: 52% to transportation, streetscape and utility infrastructure; 18% for affordable housing; 15% for business redevelopment assistance; 10% for public open space; another 5% goes to things like administering the money, implementing plans and so on.
Do you think that is the right mix? One of Bend’s most intractable problems is affordable housing or any housing. Should that get more?
It’s not fair to ask you to pick knowing just what little we have summarized here. To make a good decision, you must have a list of potential projects, their costs and what they aim to accomplish. You have to look at projects on their own, how they interconnect and what as a package, they add up to.
The city’s core area advisory board had its second meeting last week. The members talked about wanting the public to know what it is doing. They want public input. They should insist the public gets ample opportunity to view project options and share which projects meet their values.
