There are goal setters and there are goal setter avoiders. The Bend City Council and city staff are goal setters.
Once goals are set, some take them seriously and some don’t. The Bend City Council and city staff has taken them seriously.
And in a few days, councilors will be talking about a draft of the city’s goals for 2023 through 2025.
If you want something to be a goal, if you don’t want something to be a goal, now is the time to let them know. The email address is council@bendoregon.gov.
The general principles in the draft goals are equity, advocacy, environment, fiscal stewardship and governance. What’s more intriguing to us are the action items beneath the categories. That’s where the city will be making a distinct policy choice and people may have different feelings about them.
Example 1. The city plans to develop a supplier diversity program to ensure minority-owned businesses get a fair shot. Is it enough to ensure the city reaches out broadly or should the city give a bonus to businesses owned by minorities to help them get contracts?
Example 2. The city wants to plan and build a city hall. A growing city needs enough room for its staff. And if the community wants to be able to attract and keep the best staff, they need a nice place to work. The city authorized last fall the purchase of a site on First Street just north of Franklin. But how big should it be when so many people can work from home? How nice? When the Bend Park & Recreation District built its attractive new headquarters, some people thought the eco-roof was a bit much.
Example 3. What do you think about red light cameras or cameras that lead to tickets for speeders? The city may look at automated traffic enforcement. If it actually leads to more traffic safety, shouldn’t Bend do that? People zipping along on bikes or e-bikes presumably would be immune.
Example 4. The city will collaborate with the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council, which runs the local bus system, to develop long-term transit funding. One thing that struck us during the most recent election for mayor is that both now Mayor Melanie Kebler and candidate for mayor Chris Piper talked about the need to set up a transit district. Expanding transit, which we believe is important, means a need for a revenue source — a tax or fee. Will the cost of riding the bus stay at zero?
Example 5. The city’s environment and climate committee is one to watch. The goal is to advance two to four initiatives prioritized by that committee. We don’t know what those will be, yet. It probably isn’t wise to speculate. We do know that the city of Eugene banned natural gas use in new residences less than three stories tall.
We should emphasize the goal document we were looking at is a draft. It’s not final. And we cherry picked only a few. You can check out the draft here: tinyurl.com/Bendgoalposts.
