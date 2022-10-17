Bend could have electric buses. It might sound cool. Is it feasible?
Cascades East Transit has studied the issue and the verdict is: It is possible for some routes with existing technology — at higher costs.
The study, funded by Pacific Power, is more of a look at what is possible and what would be needed than a plan for immediate action. The Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization is set to review the study this week.
One issue is temperature. Cold weather can deteriorate the range of electric buses by more than 60%. Diesel heaters on the buses for heating, defrosting and to warm them up reduce the impact on range by about 25%. Having diesel heaters, though, defeats the purpose for some of having electric vehicles.
A key issue is, of course, cost. Zero emission vehicles will have higher, initial capital costs for vehicles and infrastructure. They could be at least 50% higher, perhaps as high as 100% higher. “Higher capital expense can be partially offset with lower operating costs,” the study says. “However, lifetime savings are not typically enough to offset the incremental capital cost of zero emission vehicles.”
Do you think the region should start building out the capacity for electric buses? Or is the technology not there? You can read the CET study yourself here, tinyurl.com/zapbuses.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.