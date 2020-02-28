The Bend City Council has thrown the kitchen sink at creating more housing in Bend. The city expanded the urban growth boundary. It allows more types of housing and eased other regulations. It has a committee dedicated to make housing more affordable. And there’s much more.
Housing prices are still out of reach for many families. And as we all know, people who can afford to rent an apartment or even buy can find it challenging to find a good match.
Councilors are scheduled Wednesday to discuss two new tax breaks that could help. Before we start in on them, tax breaks are controversial. They come with tradeoffs. They may help create more of a desired outcome — housing in this case. There are usually pointed questions, though. Such as: Would the people receiving the tax break have done a project anyway? With the tax break, it just costs somebody less at taxpayer expense.
Is it worth it with these two new ideas? We are inclined to say yes to both of the proposals on the table, but let’s hear what comes up in the councilor debate, first.
The first of these breaks is what’s called a vertical housing development zone, or VHDZ for those of you who like to keep up on all the new acronyms government creates. It creates a partial property tax exemption for 10 years for some mixed-use, multistory, commercial/residential developments in an area defined by the city. Other taxing districts — such as the park district, the library and schools — can choose to participate or not in the exemption. It requires some commercial use on the ground floor. Developers cannot qualify for it until a project is already under construction. As city staff point out, the limitations on the exemption may not create enough of a tax reduction to make any housing affordable in such a project “affordable,” just a bit less expensive.
The second tax break is called a multiple-unit property tax exemption or MUPTE. Multiunit residential housing projects of three units or more can get up to a 10-year property tax exemption, as long as requirements are met. The exemption can last longer for units that include low -income/affordable housing. The exemption can only be allowed “a core area, a light rail station area, or a transit-oriented area.” The city would set up criteria for the program and decide if each project that applied met the qualifications. The city could cap the exemption by amount or number of units. Other taxing districts are not required to participate unless 51 % of the combined levy agree. Then they all must participate.
There’s much more to each of these exemptions. You can read more about them on the city’s website. These exemptions won’t solve anything. But they do represent incremental options that might be helpful in providing more housing for people in Bend.
