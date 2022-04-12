The city of Bend has tried a lot of things to make housing more affordable. And do you know what?
The average listed home value in Bend is about $750,000. Rent isn’t a great deal, either.
The city created a tax on building permits to bring in some money to help affordable housing along. It has exemptions from system development charges. And it has property tax exemptions.
It’s now looking at some new property tax exemptions. It started out looking at four. The list has been winnowed to two.
What’s exasperating is that the two other tax exemption tools under state law just don’t seem good enough. What use is a state tax exemption if governments don’t want to use it?
For instance, Bend needs more middle-income housing, as well as low-income housing. And the city thinks the restrictions on the state’s middle-income tax exemption are too inflexible. City staff and some members of the Bend Economic Development Advisory Board said Monday they want to lobby the Legislature to change it.
The two exemptions that city staff and members of BEDAB seemed encouraged by were a nonprofit exemption and multi-unit property tax exemption. The nonprofit exemption would help organizations, such as Central Oregon Veterans Outreach in Bend. It has a duplex in Bend that currently doesn’t qualify for a property tax exemption. It has too few units. If the exemption was in place, it might save the organization $3,600 in property taxes this year on that property. That may not sound like much. It’s a big deal to COVO.
The multiunit property tax exemption allows the city a lot of flexibility to create its own requirements. Developments would have to meet multiple public benefits, such as affordability and energy efficiency among other options. Members of BEDAB and the city staff discussed Monday that it may be so attractive to developers it may be overused. They proposed requiring a review of the policy after every 500 units that were approved. They also proposed that a third party do a review of applications to ensure the tax exemption was necessary for the project to succeed.
Property tax exemptions come with tradeoffs. They aren’t simply good or bad. They are gray. As much as they promote housing, they will mean reductions in taxes for the city, schools, the library district, the park district and county programs. The nonprofit exemption and the multiunit exemption can also be approved just by say the city and the school district. All the other districts then would have to accept the exemption for the affected properties.
What are the tradeoffs? Schools won’t be as badly hurt because they are funded under an averaged state formula. How many sheriff’s deputies, firefighters or library books, though, will the exemptions cost the community? And is that worth it? That’s the question that will soon be before the Bend City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.