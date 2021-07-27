Across the country, local journalism has been in sharp decline. Fully 1 in 5 newspapers in the country had to shut down since 2004. More than 1,800 local newspapers were lost. Employment in the newspaper industry has been cut by half.
We aren’t going to go deep into the causes. Let’s just say sometimes organizations didn’t make the best decisions. And digital advertising competition against Google and Facebook isn’t a fair fight.
What’s lost by losing so much local journalism can be significant. Communities that lose their newspapers or other outlets lose local information and a local watchdog on government.
One proposal to give smaller news organizations some help got our attention, in part, of course, for self-interested reasons. It’s a bill, backed by Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, that would offer tax credits to help. The Local Journalism Sustainability Act. It has tax credits for newspaper subscribers. Tax credits for local media advertisers. Tax credits for organizations that hire journalists. Similar previous efforts in Congress, though, have gone nowhere.
We would rather journalism organizations found a way to thrive on their own. But there is a fundamental public good that is served by ensuring local communities are empowered by high-quality local journalism. It’s important to monitor what government is doing and what it is not. It’s important for local elections. It’s important to build understanding in a community about a community. And if we don’t do something, more of that will be lost.
