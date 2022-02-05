Oregonians may not like House Bill 4079 because it is a new 3% sales tax. They may like it because it is tax on relatively expensive items and the revenue collected goes to the neediest Oregonians — those furthest below federal poverty lines.
But to get the payments of $750 a month the neediest of Oregonians would have to surrender some of their privacy. They would have to agree that the spending on the special $750 debit cards be tracked by the state.
It could be revealing to learn how the money was spent. It could be ammunition for supporters of the tax or opponents. People who study poverty would surely find it interesting.
Is it fair, though? If people really need the money, is that a choice?
Apparently, that didn’t occur to just us. A proposed amendment to the bill has already been prepared that would eliminate that requirement for disclosure. Will the amendment pass?
The bill aims to put a new sales tax on what the bill calls luxury goods. For instance, that would include: a new handbag of more than $500, a new car of more than $80,000 or a new computer of more than $2,000.
It would also be on such things as clothing, all-terrain vehicles, recreational boats, RVs and more. The amounts we quoted are not in the language of the bill. They are in the proposed amendment. But they may give you an idea of what some in the Legislature are thinking.
The number of people who would get the special debit cards would be dependent on the revenue in the program. The money would be targeted, as we said, at people who are furthest below federal poverty guidelines. They would have to be residents, at least 18 and attend a financial literacy program.
The proposed amendment narrows the qualifications. The money would go to people who fit the other qualifications and are also former foster children or a person who is pregnant and a recipient of medical assistance.
Like the bill or not, it may not get very far. New taxes like this are subject to the requirement that they must get approval by a three-fifths majority in the Legislature. And in the Oregon Legislature, that is a high hurdle. The bill is scheduled for a public hearing Tuesday.
