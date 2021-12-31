Health care costs in Oregon keep growing faster than wages. The most ambitious thing the Legislature did to try to fix that was create a task force in 2019 to develop a universal health care system for the state.
The Task Force on Universal Health Care is supposed to submit its recommendation for a Health Care Plan for All Oregon by September of this year. What will that look like?
The plan is for a single-payer system. Everyone would be in one single patient pool. Everyone would have access to the same coverage. All licensed providers would be in the same system. Obviously, paying for it would mean taxes, rather than paying premiums.
Done right the plan could mean better access to care, lower costs and higher quality care. Will it be done right? Will Oregonians want it?
Next week the task force will be discussing some changes that we are pretty sure insurers won’t like and some Oregonians might not like, either. The task force wants to ban — as much as it can — substitute health insurance coverage and supplementary insurance coverage.
One of the goals of the new system is equity. Everybody gets access to the same health care. If people are allowed to opt out — take their money and get their own substitute health insurance — the task force believes that would undermine the plan. So it doesn’t want to allow it. The state may not be able to ban it altogether. It may not be able to ban self-funded health insurance plans offered by employers because of a federal law, known as ERISA. The task force recommends the Legislature ban substitute coverage to the extent it can.
Supplementary coverage would be like an insurer charging for services beyond what is offered under the state plan. It could be promises of preferential treatment, such as faster service or higher quality care. Pay more, get more. The task force wants the Legislature to ban that, as well, because it threatens the plan’s spirit of equity. Of course, someone with money could simply go to another state or country to get what they want.
The task force does recommend the state allow but regulate what it calls complementary coverage. It defines that as providing “additional protection from financial exposure to health care related expenses that may exist due to gaps” in the state’s single-payer plan. For instance, the state plan would include coverage for things like physical therapy visits and prescription drugs. But people may want more therapy. They may want access to drugs that are not approved for payment on the state’s list.
The task force concedes it does not have a plan for how the state will cover long-term care — care for people who cannot perform many daily activities themselves. Complementary insurance coverage may have a role there, too, because apparently the Health Care Plan for All Oregon may be a Health Care Plan for All Oregon Except Those Needing Long-Term Care.
You can email comments to the task force at jtfuhc.exhibits@oregonlegislature.gov. There is more information about its meetings at tinyurl.com/ORhealthplan.
