Right now there are immediate needs for the homeless that are not being met in Bend. We all know that. We can see it.
One of the most acute problems is that some of the most vulnerable — unaccompanied minors, the elderly and families with young children — often have no good place to go, said John Lodise, director of Emergency Services at Shepherds House. Tara Feurtado, the program manager of Bethlehem Inn, added that right now there is a problem finding a place for people who need assisted living.
Those are just some of the right now problems. They need solutions. They came up at Tuesday’s meeting of the Emergency Homelessness Task Force.
What’s also been missing is a longer-term plan. And to fight a problem as intractable as homelessness, there needs to be a mechanism in place to ensure continued leadership, coordination and accountability .
The Emergency Homelessness Task Force has been working to fill those gaps. It is now finalizing goals, milestones and a plan to address homelessness primarily in the city of Bend and Deschutes County but also beyond.
The tentative goal: In 10 years, homelessness is rare, brief and non-recurring in Central Oregon. A good goal. It’s going to require many partnerships between government, nonprofits and others. It’s going to require plans and changes to those plans. It’s going to take money and, perhaps most importantly, an effort to get the community engaged.
What haunts the effort is that so many 10-year plans on homelessness across the country don’t succeed. They set overly ambitious goals, such as ending homelessness altogether. They don’t get the support they need to make plans a reality.
Some of the potential language the task force has considered for its milestones may be overly ambitious. For instance, one suggested milestone was that in five years in Deschutes County and the city of Bend, “no young people will experience housing instability without immediate connection to community supports and shelters.”
No young people? Zero? Immediate connection?
That is, indeed, what should happen. It should be a goal. It would be nearly impossible to achieve, though. It shouldn’t be presented as something that will happen in five years. Including things like that as a milestone can turn people off of a plan.
Other five-year milestones that were mentioned at the task force’s meeting on Tuesday were more tempered:
•150 people who are experiencing chronic homeless are housed and getting supports;
• resources are available for people who are at risk of homelessness to prevent them from becoming homeless;
• services are available for the homeless to address their health care needs and help them join the workforce.
The Emergency Homelessness Task Force is a loose coalition with representatives from the city of Bend, Redmond, Deschutes County and nonprofits. It succeeded in bringing together key partners to work on the problem. It succeeded in highlighting challenges the community faces now. And it has provided a framework of a plan for the future.
The leadership, coordination and accountability piece is still missing. It may come from a joint city/county office on homelessness. But it’s still not clear if that is going to happen.
