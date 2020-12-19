This might be a good time to take a breather and look past the damage that COVID-19 has done to our community. Instead, let’s focus on what our local people and businesses have done to cope with the pandemic and overcome its challenges.
One of the highlights of every year — from a business standpoint — is the annual SAGE awards hosted by the Bend Chamber of Commerce. There, small, large and nonprofit businesses and their owners are honored by their peers for exceptional work they do and their commitment to the community. Many events that brought the city together in various forms of celebration have been shut down. So too, it is with SAGE.
Chamber Director Katy Brooks noted in a recent video chat with the Bulletin editorial board that “it just didn’t feel right” to be recognizing one business over another in a high-end, celebratory, entertaining event due to the effects of the COVID-19; the shutdowns, the layoffs and restrictions placed on all of Central Oregon businesses. Instead, the Chamber changed direction and decided to highlight some 30 businesses that have found a way to survive during 2020.
“These are businesses that had to stop, pivot and persevere,” Brooks said.
The Chamber pivoted as well. It decided to do a series of three video segments so the businesses can tell their story. The Bulletin is also following up with some of these firms for more detailed storytelling that we post routinely on our Facebook, YouTube and website.
The first of these videos was released this week and can be viewed at https://bendchamber.org/bend-event/sage-stories-of-resilience/
Top of the list featured in the first video is St. Charles Medical Center that had to prepare for a possible onslaught of hospitalizations and specialty care for COVID patients. Further, the need for surgical masks, gowns, gloves and protective gear grew exponentially.
The lesser-known businesses, such as Collective Pallet, Heartwarmers, Shift, Aperion Management and even the Holiday Inn, also had to struggle with ways to keep operating, but at a socially acceptable and safe distance.
Dana Black, at Collective Pallet, told The Bulletin that the membership warehouse-sharing business suddenly could not have its members in the building, close together, packaging items to customers for shipping fulfillment. So, locating to a larger warehouse where it was safe to work in much smaller groups became the option.
Heartwarmers, a nonprofit of 200 volunteers, make fleece blankets for other nonprofits. They created a way for the volunteers to pick up materials and work from home on their blankets. To date they have produced some 700 items including 380 blankets and 180 hand-knit bears for children. Many of these items were given to families who were burned out of their homes during this summer’s wildfires.
Holiday Inn staffers had to be flexible to open the hotel to guests during the pandemic. Delayed supplies, changing timelines, cancellations and shifting sales and service strategies all where hurdles it had to overcome. “We are one of a handful of hotels that have opened during the pandemic nationwide, and that was due to the resiliency and persistence of our team,” the franchise said in telling its story.
Shift, an online, mobile training facility that employs virtual reality technology to promote diversity and equity in schools and corporations, had to shift, if you will, to infection prevention training for caregivers. The company received two large contracts to start the work and had it up and running within six weeks. When the George Floyd killing occurred, the group pivoted again and developed a training module to help build a more inclusive culture of understanding.
These are just a few examples of how businesses in Central Oregon weathered the COVID-19 storm and jumped in to help keep their doors open and help the community at large. The next two videos are due out in January and February. Check them out.
