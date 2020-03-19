Among the impacts of the current novel coronavirus pandemic is one you might not have expected. The American Red Cross and other blood banks have seen donations drop off dramatically, a loss that could create problems both immediately and in the future.
It’s a looming crisis that many of us can take direct action to help prevent.
We can make an appointment, then go donate blood.
The pandemic has delivered something of a double whammy to the Red Cross. First, some would-be donors are worried about their own health. That’s understandable, though a fear that the agency can dispel quickly, says Nadine McCrindle, executive director of the Central and Eastern Oregon Chapter.
Everyone entering the main Red Cross building in Bend — located at 815 SW Bond St., Suite 110, in the Old Mill District — or other donation site has their temperature taken on the way in the door, and staff members also have their temperatures taken. Those with even slightly elevated temperatures are turned away or sent home. Too, furniture is wiped down and blood donation equipment, including needles, tubing, collection bags and the like, are sterile.
The other half of the problem has come as schools and some businesses have closed, at least temporarily. The Red Cross had blood drives planned in several locations in Central Oregon that have closed temporarily, McCardle says, though others are open.
Similar problems nationwide have led to the cancellation of roughly 2,700 blood drives and the loss, as a result, of roughly 86,000 blood donations. Meanwhile, donated blood is used somewhere in the United States about every 2 seconds.
You can help by taking the time to donate. The Red Cross website, redcrossblood.org, can answer your questions, including where and when blood drives are planned for your community. In a crisis that’s leaving most of us feeling helpless, donating blood is a way you can take control of the situation, at least for a time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.