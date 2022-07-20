We should be up front that The Bulletin is a community partner with Envision Bend to help get the word out about what it is doing.
That survey is going to be key to the group’s work. It wants as many people as it can to share their perspectives on what they value, what they see as Bend’s challenges and what Bend could or should do about it. Envision Bend is hoping to find areas where people agree on what we should do to move forward as a community and help formulate a plan of action.
The survey is an online survey. We spoke with representatives from Envision Bend Tuesday and they acknowledged it is not scientific. That means it will suffer from, at least, selection bias. But the organization is sincerely making the effort to get as many people from as many different backgrounds and perspectives to take it. And it is certainly cheaper than paying a polling firm tens of thousands of dollars to do a scientific one, though not better.
One focus of Envision Bend’s might be on ideas to bridge the town’s east/west divide. Another might be on mental health. There are already community and government efforts on many topics. Envision Bend is trying to fill in gaps, not repeat work that is already being done.
So, take the Envision Bend survey. It’s about acting as a community to build a better future for the community. Finding common ground will be tricky on many subjects. It’s important to try.
