Month by month, it can feel like there are more homeless living in and around Bend. Until the community takes strong steps toward solutions, we can’t expect the numbers will do anything but grow.
Want more Hunnell Road? Want more Second Street encampments? Want more people living on public land around town?
Yes, that is what we face unless we do more. Maybe one day there will be more comprehensive solutions. Right now, one on the table is that proposed by Central Oregon Villages.
It would be a transitional shelter on land of the Desert Streams Church at 27th Street and Bear Creek. The vision is for 20 small homes. They would be Pallet structures. Check out the nearby picture.
Each home has heating and cooling. There will be an outdoor kitchen. There will be restrooms. There will be showers. There will be a community center. Nicky Merritt, the organization’s executive director, is going to have her office on site. A bus route runs along 27th Street and the location is not too far from stores.
The plan is for a fence around the shelter. The plan is for someone to be on-site, monitoring who comes in and goes out. It would be a high-barrier shelter — residents have to abide by rules like no drug or alcohol use and having duties around the camp. Violations could lead to expulsion, though people trying to get their lives back on track do slip up. So there are going to be levels of sanctions.
For the first group of residents, Central Oregon Villages will be seeking women who are going through houselessness who are 65 and over. They will also be looking to help women seeking shelter from domestic violence or sexual abuse. There is also going to be a screening process on top of that. Central Oregon Villages will be looking for people who want to improve their lives — who want their stay at this camp to be a temporary step giving them the stability to take the next step.
The organization is working on outreach right now to the neighborhood. It’s listening. It wants to build a good connection to the people who live and work nearby.
Some neighbors are worried. That shouldn’t be a surprise. They are worried about property values and crime. And, yes, you have to say those concerns are legitimate.
That said, the camp will be located on private property. That will help in preventing people from hanging out or camping outside the shelter on the property. A security company will be making the rounds at night. And we should point out the president of the board of Central Oregon Villages is former Bend police chief Jim Porter. He cares about public safety as much as anyone.
This transitional shelter will only be able to serve a fraction of the population of the houseless in Bend. But it is what the community needs more of or there will be more of Hunnell and Second Street.
More information is available here: covillages.org.
