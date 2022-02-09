If you want to make child care more accessible, there needs to be more of it.
If you want to make it more affordable, the costs need to be lower.
Feel free to debate if the government should be stepping in to try to fix those issues or even if it even can effectively over the long-term. But if it doesn’t do something, who is?
The difference is acute between what parents in Oregon need and can afford in child care and what’s available. The recent articles by Zack Demars in The Bulletin highlighted the need.
We wanted to know what legislators planned to do about it in this 2022 session. Julia Schumway of the Oregon Capital Chronicle provided an excellent overview.
Gov. Kate Brown is working with the Legislature to pass a $100 million package to make child care more available to families and provide incentives to keep child care workers working in child care.
A lot of the legislative action is coming out of the House Committee on Early Childhood. State Rep. Karin Power, the Milwaukie Democrat who leads that committee, has been pushing House Bill 4005. An issue in Oregon is the difference in the subsidies the state provides for child care for the neediest Oregonians and the actual market rate. HB 4005 chips away further at some of that issue among other things.
The Bulletin is working with the City Club of Central Oregon to host a forum on the child care challenges later this month. There is more information about the upcoming forum here: tinyurl.com/Bendchildcareforum. We hope you can check it out.
