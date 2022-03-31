Protestors legislature (copy)

Protesters try to get into the Oregon State Capitol during a special session of the Legislature on Dec. 21, 2020. 

 Abigail Dollins/Statesman-Journal via AP, file

Oregon had a violent attack on its state Capitol on Dec. 21, 2020. Protesters, some of them armed, attempted to storm the building, shouting “Arrest Kate Brown.”

Glass doors were shattered. A handful of people were arrested. And we all know what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The Oregon Secretary of State’s Office released a report this week looking at what Oregon can do to reduce the risk of domestic terrorism and violent extremism.

For instance, the state does not have legislation defining or criminalizing violent extremism, specifically. That might help.

There is no statewide strategy. That can lead to various agencies coming up with their own plans that may overlap or not be coordinated.

The state’s infrastructure could be at risk. Plans to protect it need to address how to consider violent extremism.

There’s also a lack of training for law enforcement about violent extremism and a lack of public awareness.

The concern of course is that anything Oregon does must not strip away people’s First Amendment rights. It’s not illegal to have extremist views. It’s violence that is illegal.

The report identifies possible actions for the Legislature, the state police and more. Legislators and the governor must ensure the ideas don’t just gather dust.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.