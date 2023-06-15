Flint, Michigan was a drinking water horror story. Complaints from residents were ignored or discounted. State regulatory agencies responded with the urgency that mirror the movement of glaciers.
There, the issue was lead. Alarming levels of lead.
It was a horror story that must not be repeated.
It’s scary reading the coverage from OPB and the Central Oregonian about the possible problems of manganese contamination of groundwater near Prineville.
Some manganese is important for your body. Above 300 micrograms per liter the Environmental Protection Agency says it’s a health concern. And a few Crook County wells near a Knife River Corporation mine had levels above that, OPB reported.
Complaints from residents were not acted on with great urgency from Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality or the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries.
We don’t know how serious it is. And the problem is it looks like Oregon’s DEQ and geology and mineral agency have not done enough to find out.
Oregon Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley have called on the EPA to investigate. And we would like to call on Gov. Tina Kotek to find out why Oregon’s state agencies didn’t act aggressively to ensure the water is safe.
