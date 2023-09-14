The place where climate action and local action meet in Bend is the city’s environment and climate committee. It is the committee that can set the agenda for Bend.
There’s a road map for what may be coming. Bringing a 100% renewable electrical supply to the city of Bend is at the top of the list.
Is Pacific Power cooperating? A memo from members of the climate committee suggests it is not. PacifiCorp, of which Pacific Power is a division, told us it is working on a number of options to help communities meet climate goals.
The state’s investor-owned utilities already have until 2040 to switch to a 100% renewable electricity standard. Communities can opt in to doing it faster through what is called a community green tariff. Oregon House Bill 2021 from 2021 makes it possible.
Basically, the city of Bend could tell Pacific Power that it wanted renewable electric energy only for its residents. And this sentence in a memo from climate committee members for their Sept. 14 meeting got our attention: “Pacific Power had engaged in discussions related to this program in previous years but has not been responsive to requests for discussions on this program over the last 6 months to a year.”
It doesn’t matter what HB 2021 said, if there is no cooperation.
Amy Rouyer, a spokesperson for PacifiCorp, told us she did not believe the memo’s characterization was accurate. In a emailed statement, she said in part: The “...community green tariff is one of many existing and potentially new programs that may be useful. PacifiCorp is actively discussing with stakeholders from across the state how to evaluate components of the clean energy transition underway to help explore new opportunities and how to deliver them in a way that would provide the best value during implementation of the state’s energy policy.”
Whatever is going on, there seems to be a divide between what members of Bend’s climate committee see and what PacifiCorp sees. In any case, the Bend memo advocates that the city look into it more.
The Oregon Public Utilities Commission is still working on a process for approving how such a program would work. It doesn’t have a set of general rules for how any such agreement should operate. And individual agreements between, say, the city of Bend and Pacific Power would have to get approval, too.
There are, at least, two issues that Bend residents should pay attention to: control and cost.
If the city of Bend government chooses to opt in to a community green tariff, all residential customers would be compelled to participate, whether they want to or not. Only large commercial customers would not have to participate.
Another issue: People will want to know what it would mean for their electric bill. We can’t answer that with any accuracy.
We did go to the website for Pacific Power’s Blue Sky energy program. You can sign up for it if you are a Pacific Power customer. In return, you can support some or all of renewable energy for your energy use. You pay extra. Putting in numbers for an average Oregon customer, the website told us it would increase the utility bill by $10.01 a month.
That does not mean that if Bend made this kind of switch residential customers would pay $10 more a month. It’s just to illustrate that supporting renewable energy can cost more. Of course, some people will point out there is a cost to the climate for doing nothing.
The Bend climate committee does not determine what will happen in Bend. The committee advises. It advocates. It does not set policy. The Bend City Council makes the decisions. But if Pacific Power and the climate committee don’t even see eye to eye on what working toward a community green tariff looks like, Bend is not going to have one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.