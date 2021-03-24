The Sisters Elementary School is packed. And the district is facing growth and not enough room to handle the students.
The district needs a new elementary school. We urge Sisters voters to support the $33.8 million bond on the May ballot to build one.
The good news: It doesn’t look like voters will be paying any additional taxes because of the new bond. The 2001 bond is set to retire as the new one would kick in. And the target rate is 93 cents per $1,000 of assessed value — same as the 2001 bond.
The money would go toward building a new elementary school. School Board Chair Jay Wilkins told us that’s the priority. The district wants to build it right and build it to last.
Growth in Central Oregon isn’t a surprise. In Sisters, the quality of the schools, the setting and the small town are key drivers. The district has about 1,100 students now. That’s predicted to grow by as much as 30% over the next 10 years, the district says. The elementary school has about 350 students now. It’s K-4. And it’s overcapacity, according to the district.
The new school would house K-5 students and have more capacity than the old one, giving the district some room to grow. Moving the fifth graders to the elementary school will also free up some space in the middle school. The new school is estimated to be completed for the 2023-2024 school year.
One of the big unanswered questions is: What happens to the existing elementary school? That has not been decided. It could be repurposed for any number of things. Old schools have been transformed into apartments and hotels. It could be a community center. It could be senior housing. If the bond passes, the district says it will engage the community to find out what residents want. Obviously, not everyone may agree. That question, though, is not on the ballot.
Oregon school districts don’t have a lot of options when it comes to building new schools or building maintenance. In Oregon, state school funding is intended to go toward the classroom. If a school district needs a new building or more than routine maintenance, it needs to ask voters. Sisters voters have generally been very supportive of the school system. The district is the envy of many others because Sisters voters have even stepped up to tax themselves to put more money toward the classroom with an operating levy.
Keep the schools strong in Sisters. Vote for the school bond on the May ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.