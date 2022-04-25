Crook County voters are being asked this election to invest in their schools. We believe they should support the school bond measure on the May ballot.
The average age of district buildings is more than 50. Roofs and boilers need to be replaced. You can’t find parts for a boiler that was built in 1929. Ward Rhoden stadium needs fixes. Because the middle school used to be the high school, it’s not making the best use of space that used to be the auto shop or metal shop. An investment of bond money can fix those things.
The needs of schools are not what they were if you graduated from the district in 1962 or even in 2002. Schools need heating and cooling to run year-round. Schools offer more sophisticated programs to get students ready for college or ready for work. Programs in computer science, engineering, health sciences need the right facilities for today.
You can highlight the needs at almost any school in the district, but look at the safety for students and parents dropping off or picking up at Powell Butte Community Charter School. That needs improvement. The bond will help. Modulars will be removed and 10 classrooms will be added.
The bond is for $66 million. It would increase the tax rate by 10 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. If the district doesn’t make the investment now, the need for improvements doesn’t go away. The price will increase.
We hope Crook County voters invest in their schools. Give students better opportunities. Update the classrooms. When it rains, the first question should not be: Where do we need the buckets this time?
