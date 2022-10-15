We need gun violence interrupters. Measure 114 is a gun violence interrupter. We endorse it. We hope you vote for it.
Would Measure 114 have stopped the shootings at the Bend Safeway? Would it stop future such events? We can’t say so with certainty.
That’s not a reason to oppose Measure 114.
People are going to commit crimes. No law, no regulation allowed by the U.S. Constitution will stop all gun violence. Measure 114 will help.
Measure 114 is not perfect. Where is the funding for the additional background checks? Won’t it be challenged on Constitutional grounds? How smoothly will any sort of turnover of high-capacity magazines work? What’s it doing about mental health? What’s it doing to stop suicide by gun?
If you want perfect policy, you will rarely get any policy.
Measure 114 will limit the use of high-capacity magazines in Oregon. We think that’s right.
It will require more gun safety training. We think that is right, though some people don’t need it.
It will require more background checking. That is right.
It will plug a loophole in Oregon law that allows people to get a gun without completing a background check. That is certainly right.
If you don’t like Measure 114, don’t vote for it. We think you should vote for this gun violence interrupter.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.