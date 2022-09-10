Elections
Tinkering with how people get elected may not give the tinkerers what they hope for. But we think you should support the Deschutes County ballot measure that would make the elections nonpartisan for Deschutes County Commission.

If it passes in November, political parties would no longer nominate candidates for Deschutes County Commissioner. All eligible candidates would be placed on the ballot and no party affiliations would be listed.

