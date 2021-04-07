When you think about the backlog of Oregonians waiting for an appointment at the DMV, success can be measured differently.
David House, an ODOT spokesman, told us about the successes the DMV has had and a program scheduled to debut in May that should bring more success. But if you want an appointment today to get your driver’s license renewed or upgrade to a REAL ID, good luck. Is that success?
House is right — in a number of ways. And we aren’t just saying that to be nice.
The DMV had to shut down its offices for weeks during the early days of the pandemic. And in a pre-COVID month, the DMV could get about 50,000 people looking for an in-person visit. Every day DMV offices were closed, a backlog grew. The backlog is still there. House said ODOT doesn’t know how big it is.
The offices did open up again. Visits are now by appointment. For some people, the appointment system is success. It’s more predictable than the lottery of showing up and hoping a herd of others didn’t pick the same moment. The DMV plans to keep appointments even after the pandemic is over. That, for some people, is also success.
The DMV has a new computer system for its licensing and registration. It should enable it to get more done. It was able to process about 12,000 people to 13,000 people in a week in June. Two weeks ago, it hit 34,000. That is success.
And in May, the DMV is scheduled to launch a new system that will enable people to do a lot of things remotely — without having to visit a DMV office. Lost your license? You can get a replacement. Want to renew your license? You can do that and much more. Certain things will still require an in-person visit such as getting a REAL ID. And the great thing about the online system is that every person who uses it will free up more opportunities for people who need to have in-person visits. Success.
ODOT requested some changes in state law this year from the Legislature. House Bill 2137 basically gives people more of a grace period if their license has expired. It also removes the Oregon requirement that people must take the written driver exam if they have a valid license and move into the state. Every time a person fails that test, it means another in-person visit. House said ODOT does not believe the requirement for the test in that situation actually improves safety. The bill does other things, as well. It seems to be on track to become law. That would be success.
Despite all those successes, try right now to get an in-person appointment at your local DMV. House said he did not have specific statistics, though he said it is generally much more difficult in more populated counties. We have checked for Deschutes County over the last week. No appointments available, at least when we checked. That may not be outright failure. It is not success.
