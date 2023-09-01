Bend’s tree committee was given a mission by the Bend City Council to protect trees without discouraging needed housing.
There’s no denying the commitment with which the committee has taken that on. But its work collides with a state directive that is a kind of tree treason. It will almost certainly guarantee that the Bend policy product will underwhelm those who called for protecting trees.
What do most people think of when they think of tree protection? They don’t want to see big, old ponderosas taken out. They don’t want to see lots leveled to make way for housing.
The committee has not finished its work. But if you listened to its meeting Wednesday, you would have heard committee members voicing the limits of what they are going to be able to achieve.
Stop big trees from coming down? No.
Stop lots from being clearcut? No.
Under proposals under consideration, as many as 70% or 80% of the trees that the tree committee would prefer to save could be eliminated on a lot. Even then, if that level of tree preservation was not reasonably possible, there would be options to take down more trees and replant other trees or pay fees. Big trees getting chopped down and clear-cuts would still be happening. Stumps and homes.
There’s progress. It’s not going to be what some had hoped.
The committee, officially called the Tree Update Advisory Committee, has worked up some clever ways to provide incentives for developers to keep more trees and more big trees. It could jigger a replacement requirement or fee formula so it might be more appealing to try to save big trees and more trees. And some developers will want to save trees because trees matter to them and their buyers.
The limitations on the committee’s work isn’t the committee’s fault. It isn’t the city’s fault. The state has made housing a priority. More housing is desperately needed. And so the state directive is more housing.
Here is the relevant state language according to the Department of Land Conservation and Development: “OAR 660-008-0015 establishes that local governments may adopt and apply only clear and objective standards, conditions and procedures regulating the development of needed housing on buildable land. The standards, conditions and procedures may not have the effect, either in themselves or cumulatively, of discouraging needed housing through unreasonable cost or delay.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.