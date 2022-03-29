COVID can spread easily in places like prisons. And Gov. Kate Brown commuted the sentence of 963 prisoners to help reduce the danger.
The debate is: Did she make the right decision?
The Oregon Criminal Justice Commission released a report this month looking at the recidivism rates of those who were released. The short summary: A subset of those released did not have higher rates of recidivism than the most recent rates of recidivism.
People protested the early releases. Four people who are members of families of homicide victims, the Lane and Linn county district attorneys filed a lawsuit. They claimed Brown overreached her authority. That’s an important question, but it’s also important to look at the behavior of those who were released.
The prisoners were released from July 2020 through October 2021. Most, 63%, were defined by the state as medically vulnerable. The analysis is only for the first 266 who were commuted in 2020.
The results were that 18%, or 48 people, were arrested within one year of commutation. A total of 8% were convicted of a new misdemeanor or felony and 2% were reincarcerated. By way of contrast the people released from prison in late 2019 had a rate of arrest of 20%, a rate of conviction of 8% and a rate of incarceration of 3%.
There are always difficulties in making comparisons like this. For instance, the law changed after the passage of Measure 110, which decriminalized drug possession violations after Feb. 1 of last year.
It’s also important to look at the types of crimes people commit. Some of the 266 studied did commit person crimes, such as menacing, recklessly endangering another person, assault in the fourth degree, robbery in the second and first degrees and assaulting a public safety officer.
Some people may read the results of this study and conclude Brown’s decision was correct. Others may conclude it was wrong or wrong no matter what the study or follow-ups of the study showed. You can tell Brown what you think here: tinyurl.com/TellBrown.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
Start every day with a Digital Subscription!
$3 per week
Unlimited digital access to all online content Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.