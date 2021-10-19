The Bend-La Pine school district’s data suggests that students who are “historically underserved” are underserved in the district’s special magnet programs.
The district classifies just over 45% of its students as historically underserved. They are underrepresented in many magnet programs.
Consider the numbers for the Highland Elementary magnet. It has the longest waitlist of any school in the district. The waitlist for getting into kindergarten there was 64 students, the district said recently. The school is on Bend’s west side and uses the Scottish storyline method. You can often hear parents praise teachers and schools in the district and they certainly do about Highland. The school has a special zone around it where families who live in that zone get a better chance to get their students into the school.
Highland has the highest percentage of students who are not historically underserved in the school district. The percentages are 84.5% of the students are not historically underserved and 15.5% historically underserved students. There are 368 students at the school in total. Amity Creek, another magnet school on Bend’s west side, has 78.6% of its students being not historically underserved. At the other magnet on Bend’s west side, Westside Village, the percentage is 58.5%.
Bend’s east side has magnets and special programs for elementary school, too. For instance, at Juniper, 54.1% of its students are not historically underserved. That’s actually roughly equivalent to the 55% of the overall percentage of students in the district who are not historically underserved.
The district provided us this data at our request. And we need to note there are important limitations. The district is cautious about the exactness of the student counts, calling them “best estimates and provisional.”
There are things not captured by the data, such as the rate at which students of different backgrounds apply to programs. Also, the definition of historically underserved students is a broad state definition encompassing students in poverty, students with individualized education plans, students with racial/ethnic identities other than white or Asian, and students who are language learners. In fact every student at some schools is considered historically underserved, such as at Bear Creek, Ensworth, La Pine, Rosland and Three Rivers elementaries.
Still do these student counts mean the district has a problem? It looks like it.
Does the district do enough to ensure parents of all socioeconomic backgrounds know of the special opportunities in the district? Are enough transportation accommodations made so parents who want their children to attend magnets are able to?
And does the district need to remove the special zones around some magnet schools that give students in some neighborhoods privileged access? Would any solution create new problems? Those are all issues the school board and the district should investigate.
