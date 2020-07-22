Mix alcohol, businesses, customers, public health and the pandemic and that is one tricky cocktail. The Oregon Liquor Control Commission is smack in the middle, and it’s getting some criticism.
Some is warranted. Some is way off the mark.
The OLCC is working on rules to make permanent its temporary rules to make home delivery of alcohol easier. The OLCC can’t keep temporary rules forever. It can’t extend temporary rules and they expire in September. So it is preparing to make the rules permanent. Permanent rules can always be tweaked and/or revoked in the future.
Here’s a key thing to remember: People could get alcoholic beverages delivered to their homes before the pandemic. Not many businesses or customers took advantage of it. The temporary rules made it easier. More varieties of licensees could do it, such as more bars, restaurants and distillers.
Sale of alcohol comes with risk. Alcoholism is a terrible addiction, devastating families and killing people. Underage drinking is also a problem. Home delivery of alcohol creates additional risks. But it also means people don’t have to risk more shopping in a store. The rules helped keep businesses open during the pandemic. It helped satisfy consumer demand. Amen to that.
Groups, such as the Oregon Alcohol and Drug Policy Commission and Oregon Recovers, would like the OLCC to, at least, slow down. For instance, the commission suggested in a letter more ways could be found to reduce the risks of home delivery. Well, if the commission has ideas, the OLCC is taking feedback on its proposal. The temporary rules launched in March and April. Where are the ideas?
Oregon Recovers would like to see the OLCC restrict sales, not find ways to support them. It criticized the OLCC’s rules advisory committee saying it “purposefully and exclusively limits its deliberations to the best interests of the industry.”
Yes, that committee is lopsided. It has more membership from industry representatives than from addiction groups or public health experts. That does not mean the OLCC only listens to or only acts in the best interest of the alcohol industry.
One of the most curious pieces of feedback the OLCC received recently was a letter from a half a dozen Oregon legislators — Reps. Janeen Sollman, Rachel Prusack, Alissa Keny-Guyer, Andrea Salinas and Tawna Sanchez. They are all Democrats.
They took the OLCC to task because: “It has come to our attention that you recently sponsored a rare alcohol drawing allowing people the chance to purchase a ticket to win one of several dozen bottles of limited and rare whiskies. We are deeply disappointed that during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic the OLCC would promote hard alcohol consumption.”
Sounds bad, huh? Except it doesn’t work like that. It is not a chance to purchase a ticket to win. It’s a chance to purchase.
Some distillers produce rare, special whiskies and bourbons. How should Oregonians get a chance to get those? The OLCC allows people to enter a lottery to get a chance to purchase. What’s wrong with that?
The OLCC plays a precarious balancing act between letting it pour and stoppering it up. The proposal to make the home delivery rules permanent strikes a good balance. But if you have a suggestion about how to make them better, let the OLCC know: olcc.rulemaking@oregon.gov
