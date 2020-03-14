Some of the first questions people had when the first person tested positive for the new coronavirus in Deschutes County were: Who is it, and where has the person been?
It’s natural for people to want to know if they are at increased risk. But Deschutes County officials and officials at St. Charles medical centers did not provide those details. About all they would say initially was the person was in an isolation ward at a hospital.
Why not tell the public more? What’s the right balance between patient privacy and public health?
It’s not an easy balance to find. But it’s hard to argue with the approach Deschutes County Public Health is taking.
When a person tests positive for COVID-19, the department begins what is called a contact investigation. They interview the patient. They find out all the locations they have been to and try to ascertain all the people they have been in contact with.
At this time, the virus is believed to be primarily spread by respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The droplets fall to the ground. So public health officials investigate when a person has been in what they call close contact. That’s defined as being within six feet for a prolonged period or being coughed or sneezed on. Those contacts are tracked down and asked to self-isolate themselves for at least two weeks.
If an infected person was in a place like a school, it’s impossible for the health department to figure out everyone who the person may have been in that close contact with. So in cases like that, it would be likely that the department would let the community know that a person had been to a school.
Specific patient information is protected by health privacy laws. That’s true for everybody. There is no special exception for infected patients in a global pandemic. Some more details about the general characteristics of patients can be released when the number of patients go up in a community, because then there is little danger an individual would be identifiable.
Morgan Emerson, health information officer for Deschutes County, said the county is doing its best to both protect patient privacy and protect public health. And though you have probably heard it a lot lately, wash your hands. Practice social distancing. Work from home if you can. And as Emerson told us, there are going to be vulnerable people in the community who probably should not be going out to the store. It would be a great public benefit to call them and drop off groceries or other needs they have on their front porch.
There is no vaccine and there is not cure, yet. So at this point the best thing for you to do is try to help the medical community fight the virus by taking those steps. That will help slow its spread and minimize the risk that medical facilities will be overwhelmed.
