Elephant and Donkey Mascots Silhouettes
123RF

The people have spoken, and we need to listen. While a few important election races have yet to be decided, it was unsurprising that so many races were decided within 1 or 2 percentage points, given the divisiveness of the country and Oregon.

It’s long been known that Oregon’s more populated cities, i.e. Portland, lean heavily Democratic and the rural parts of the state lean Republican. Bend has been described as a jelly doughnut, more purple than either red or blue.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Editor: 541-633-2166, gobrien@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.