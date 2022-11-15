The people have spoken, and we need to listen. While a few important election races have yet to be decided, it was unsurprising that so many races were decided within 1 or 2 percentage points, given the divisiveness of the country and Oregon.
It’s long been known that Oregon’s more populated cities, i.e. Portland, lean heavily Democratic and the rural parts of the state lean Republican. Bend has been described as a jelly doughnut, more purple than either red or blue.
That is abundantly clear with the yet undecided race for state House District 53 — that includes Bend and Redmond — where Republican candidate Michael Sipe trails Democrat Emerson Levy, 49.56% to 50.33%. There are a few thousand ballots yet to be counted, but results are expected Wednesday.
The governor’s race results were tight for days following the election, with Republican candidate Christine Drazan conceding to Democrat Tina Kotek just last Friday.
The U.S. House District 5 race was a nail-biter, too. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R, prevailed over Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner, essentially beating predictions a Democrat would win that seat. Democrat Andrea Salinas is predicted to eke out a narrow victory over Republican Mike Erickson for U.S. HD 6, but we’ll see.
The statewide Measure 114, the gun safety measure, squeaked by.
And the Deschutes County commissioner races were hard-fought and ended fairly close. Incumbents Tony DeBone and Patti Adair prevailed.
All this points to a growing dissatisfaction with what has been a status quo of a so-called progressive agenda that outgoing Gov. Kate Brown has been labeled with.
Are conservatives finally being heard? Has the pendulum swung or at least moved, toward the center? We think so. We also think that it is time that conservative issues get a better hearing at the state Legislature, rather than the dismissive attitude that’s prevailed under Brown’s administration.
Granted, the last few years have been extremely unusual as we struggled with ways to contain a pandemic that saw more than 8,700 Oregonians and 1 million Americans die. It’s hard to argue a political point when one is dealing with a health emergency. Yet, the masking and closed business restrictions just added fuel to the rancor conservative Oregon felt about not being heard at the statehouse.
Unaffiliated gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson, while perhaps playing the role as a spoiler, was spot on in her belief that both sides have to work together, or she would promise a veto.
This year there won't be a super majority at the Legislature. This year calls for true bipartisanship, compromise on issues. We think voters want it. We think the rancor has to end. We think that issues that directly affect Oregonians should take center stage, not one party's platform over another.
