OSU-Cascades has been a veritable higher education rocketship. When most institutions across the country were struggling even before the pandemic, enrollment and excellence at OSU-Cascades keep going up.
So we were bewildered to read an assertion from state Rep. Paul Evans, D-Monmouth. He responded in a column on Friday to an editorial we wrote earlier this month criticizing his House Bill 2888.
His bill takes a shot at the rocket. He would make OSU-Cascades less attractive to students, by stripping it of the educational strength it gets from its connection to OSU and making it a separate institution. Want to take that doctoral program in physical therapy OSU-Cascades has planned? Evans says no.
Evans made several assertions in his column. One that stood out was about the growth of OSU-Cascades. He said the growth at OSU-Cascades has happened without regard for the need of the system and despite the fact that a Higher Education Coordinating Commission study said the capacity was not needed.
We’ll quote a substantial passage of his column to be more fair. You also can read the whole column and our earlier editorial if you missed them at bendbulletin.com.
Evans wrote: “...As a career college educator, I still support a campus in Bend. However, over the past six years OSU-Cascades has expanded in scale, scope and size. It has done so at the expense of existing universities; it has done so without regard for system need (the Higher Education Coordinating Commission study concluded there was no need for additional capacity)....”
That is not really what the HECC study said. It does ask a question about the future role of OSU-Cascades in the university system. Is it to be — “an extension of OSU and its mission with the attendant needs for research space as well as instructional space, or is it a regional instructional institution...”
The study then goes on to clearly state there is a need for additional capacity at OSU-Cascades — 21,478 square feet. Enrollment has even gone up since that projection was made.
To be fair to Evans, there is also a section of the plan that says future enrollment in Oregon’s system could be handled with no additional buildings anywhere. But that would mean students who need or want to be able to go to college close to home in Central Oregon and elsewhere might be denied the opportunity. The school near home may not have the capacity to serve their needs.
House Bill 2888 has been assigned to the House Education Committee. It’s not rocket science to figure out the bill is full of holes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.