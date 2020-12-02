Bend city government can proudly claim it was the first city in the state to pass a fee for affordable housing.
Bend’s fee has generated some $7 million and that has been used to leverage much more in state and federal dollars. It has helped build some 770 units of affordable housing. The fee is one-third of 1% of permit valuation, for all building permits.
It’s hard to deeply love any tax or fee. But Bend desperately needs more affordable housing. The median home price is more than $520,000 these days and finding a reasonably priced apartment can make finding a parking space downtown easy, pre-COVID of course. So this is a fee that deserves some respect.
The decidedly peculiar thing about Bend’s affordable housing fee is that it is even charged on affordable housing. The city even charges homeless shelters.
We can’t tell you why exactly. Charging all buildings the fee was perhaps considered more fair and simpler than deciding who gets a carve out.
Consider, though, the Bethlehem Inn. It’s a bona fide 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing shelter to people who have no place to go. It provides shelter in Bend to 150 people on average a night.
Back in 2017, it expanded by about 18,000 square feet. That was so it could serve more homeless families living together. The plan was it could go from housing five families to 10.
The city tagged on a $9,075 affordable housing fee. $9,075 is not a lot of money compared to the overall cost of the expansion. But imagine how much better use the Bethlehem Inn could have found for $9,075. That could help pay a lot of bills.
The city of Bend has done something like this — charging an affordable housing fee on affordable housing — some 41 times since 2015. Isn’t it time Bend stop making affordable housing less affordable?
