If you think Bend could use more land for housing and development, the city could get a good deal from House Bill 4012.
The bill would quickly bring about 260 acres into the city’s urban growth boundary off of Steven’s Road. That land — along with another 380 acres already in the UGB — is owned by the Department of State Lands.
The department is planning on selling the 380 acres in the UGB. It’s taken more than a decade for the state to move forward on that process. The new deal could be done much more quickly.
The history behind the move gets complicated. It goes back more than 10 years ago when developer Shane Lundgren proposed an eco-resort near the Metolius River. The Legislature took the unusual step of stripping an individual project of its development rights by banning development in an area around Lundgren’s proposed location. State Rep. Brian Clem, D-Salem, was one of the legislators who worked on it. In return, the Legislature granted Lundgren a transferrable development opportunity, so he could build his resort somewhere else. The opportunity essentially allows development to occur on land outside an urban growth boundary, such as the — Stevens Road property. Lundgren had not been able to find a place to do it. The opportunity is set to expire in June. Clem and Lundgren worked together to find a solution.
In this deal, Lundgren agrees to use it on Stevens Road land. DSL would sell that property as well. Lundgren would get a portion of the money from the sale. The land would get developed.
City of Bend officials have been concerned that the land not be saddled with lots of restrictions inhibiting its development. Some people, for instance, would like to see the land used for affordable housing. We would, too. But that would make the land more difficult to develop and would drive down its price. Money from sale of the land goes to fund the state’s schools. The state should get the best price it can.
The bill is not finalized. At this stage, though, it’s on the right track.
