The statistics on use of force make the Bend Police Department look good. But when Bend city councilors wrote last week the department’s use of force dropped by 30% over the past year, that was wrong.
We asked to see the numbers behind the drop. The percentage calculation was off. It’s actually a 20% decrease or a 28% decrease.
It depends if the decrease is calculated using the number of incidents where force was used or the total number of uses of force. Bend Police Chief Jim Porter confirmed we were correct.
Don’t dwell on the mistake, though. Who hasn’t messed up their math from time to time? The story behind the decrease and what other numbers tell us matters more.
Looking back at the department’s use of force over time, you can see it spiked a bit in 2018. Porter said the department had some training issues and went in and fixed them.
That’s what the community needs to have happen: a department that works proactively to identify problems and improve.
If you dig deeper into Bend’s use of force numbers, the numbers suggest professionalism, not prejudice. For instance, the frequency of use of force on members of various racial groups basically mirrors the racial breakdown of the community.
Bulletin reporter Garrett Andrews wrote a story earlier this year that covered that issue, and it showed Bend Police and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office use force in only 2% of cases.
We aren’t saying racial bias is not a problem. We aren’t saying law enforcement in Bend or Central Oregon are perfect. But viral videos of terrible incidents can distort our view.
Of course, the statistics we have don’t capture everything. We can’t tell from Bend’s numbers if the perfect proportionate use of force is employed every time. We can’t tell from the numbers we have how law enforcement interacts with people in other situations.
There are reasons, though, to be encouraged by the numbers and by what Bend Police are doing. The Bend Police Department announced last week it is going to begin to use body cameras. That should help hold police accountable in more situations. The department already has taken other steps — mandatory bias training and de-escalation training are two examples.
Police departments are just one part of the criminal justice system. Use of force and racial bias are getting the attention right now. But there is also a need to take a hard look elsewhere. What could be done? What should be done?
Deschutes County District Attorney has announced that on Monday at 12:15 p.m., near the county courthouse, he will be calling for changes to the criminal justice system.
We don’t know what he has planned. But if you want to get more involved, that may be a good place to start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.