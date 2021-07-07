Cities and towns across Oregon got very worried during the negotiations over House Bill 3040. There is a long list of testimony.
In the end, the bill mostly just mandates the state study system development charges, or SDCs. Those are the fees new developments pay to help fund infrastructure — streets, sewers, water and parks. In Bend, a single family home had been paying about $27,000 in SDCs.
SDCs are not a win for affordability. They are a win for a city like Bend to try to keep up with growth.
State Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, brought up the bill during the park board meeting Tuesday night. He is on the park board and was one of the co-sponsors of the bill, along with state Rep. Jack Zika, R-Redmond. Why mention it? Requiring a statewide study lays the groundwork for statewide changes to SDCs.
Some people would like to do away with them. A more likely scenario is SDCs would be tweaked with the aim of making housing more affordable. The city of Bend and the Bend park district have already done that.
SDCs aren’t the main driver in housing costs. They are a driver. Debate about how they should work should be on the table. We hope Gov. Kate Brown signs the bill.
