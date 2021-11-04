Do you wonder what happened to the idea of “plenty of parking available”?
Forget it. Forget even the idea of requiring parking minimums. The state is now talking about parking maximums — requiring cities to only offer limited parking.
On Thursday a state committee is meeting to make more “climate-friendly and equitable communities” rules. We don’t have any problem with the goal of more climate friendly and equitable communities. But Oregonians are going to differ about how we should get there. And the rules the state is proposing are on track to shake up the way people live.
“The end goal is to transform Oregon’s communities to be safe, equitable, sociable, and pleasant places where driving is not required, and the amount of driving is reduced,” state documents say.
Cities will be required to create more pedestrian friendly areas. Investments will be prioritized that help people get around by walking, biking and transit — not by car. Measuring the success and need for transportation projects will shift away from moving cars efficiently and reducing congestion.
The city of Bend and other communities have already succeeded in getting the state to delay by a few months when these new rules will kick in. The rules have also been shifted in some areas from requiring specific actions to allowing local governments more flexibility to meet goals.
You may think this is absolutely the right direction Oregon should be moving. You may think it is the wrong direction. It is happening. And it is going to happen with your input or without it. If you want to give your input, this is the website to start at tinyurl.com/Oregonclimatefriendly.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Two years ago, the Bend Park & Recreation District shelved plans to build a footbridge over the Deschutes River southwest of Bend. Now a grassroots movement that supports the bridge idea is gearing up for a renewed campaign to build the bridge. If you have a detailed opinion, send it to letters@bendbulletin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.