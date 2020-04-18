Imagine being a school counselor and you are worried about a child’s safety at the child’s home. As a mandatory reporter and doing the right thing you call the Department of Human Service’s hotline to report what you know.
Nobody answers. You have to leave a message. The end of the school day approaches. No call back comes from DHS. What do you do?
Do you let the child get on the bus to go home? Do you call 911 and get the police involved? Calling the police may be the only option at that point. It would be better if DHS caseworkers who are qualified and trained to respond were available.
This scenario isn’t something we dreamed up. A school counselor in the Bend-La Pine Schools shared it with us. It doesn’t happen regularly. It doesn’t happen often. It has happened a handful of times to that counselor.
But it’s not something that has just happened to one counselor. Other school officials have heard about it happening, too. Law enforcement officials have talked about the problem at meetings of Central Oregon Law Enforcement Services and the emergency responders who work with Deschutes County 911. The state’s centralized Oregon Child Abuse Hotline was actually implemented to correct inconsistencies in child abuse screening across the state. But it also has problems.
We wanted to know if DHS is doing something about it. Fortunately, it is.
The problem comes up, in part, because mandatory reporters tend to call to report such incidents nearer the end of their workday, DHS told us. The hotline gets the highest call volume between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. on weekdays. And although all calls are supposed to be returned that day, sometimes the timing is terrible. DHS is looking to hire 11 more people to better ensure callers connect with a DHS staffer when they call.
Will it be enough? We don’t know. We do know everyone’s attention is first and foremost on COVID-19. We can’t argue with that. And calls to the hotline have dropped off with school closures.
But before COVID-19, the way the state of Oregon cared for its most vulnerable children was the subject of one sad news story after another. That should not be read as an indictment of the employees at DHS. Those we have met are dedicated to helping children and almost all of them struck us as overworked.
Have there been questionable decisions at DHS? Yes. Was data collection insufficient to monitor basic information such as caseloads? Yes. Doesn’t the hotline have problems — even though it was supposed to be an improvement? Yes. But as a state audit identified, a critical problem has been staffing and resources. Gov. Kate Brown has attempted to address the problem with more staffing, a 2019 executive order creating more oversight of DHS and more.
The child welfare system is never going to be perfect. Legislators and Brown, though, must not let up and ensure it continues to improve. No school counselor should fail to get a call back during the school day when they are worried about a child’s health and safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.