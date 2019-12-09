It’s doubtful that Eric Ziegler and Amy Fabbrini, of Redmond, set out to improve services for Oregon parents with intellectual disabilities when they sought to regain custody of their two sons in 2016. They just wanted their kids back.

But their fight, which was successful, was the trigger that led to a settlement reached in November between the federal Office for Civil Rights and the state Department of Human Services. Going forward, the state agreed, it will not remove children from their parents’ homes based on stereotypes about people with disabilities and will follow federal civil rights laws.

Ziegler and Fabbrini, now married, saw each of their sons placed in foster care shortly after birth, largely because of the parents’ low IQs. Amy Ziegler’s IQ is 66, while Eric Ziegler’s is 53. Average IQs range between 90 and 110. Neither parent was accused of abusing the children and took parenting classes and did everything else DHS required, according to The Oregonian.

During court proceedings DHS focused on the parents’ cognitive skills and intellectual functioning, citing, among other things, their failure to read to the boys or put sunscreen on the baby, and feeding the older one chicken nuggets as a snack. Too, the parents were accused of asking both too many and too few questions about parenting matters. Fortunately, Deschutes County Circuit Court Judge Bethany Flint said the evidence didn’t prove the Zieglers couldn’t be good parents.

The Office for Civil Rights decided to review the case after reading news reports of it, and the settlement signed in November is the result. In it, the state agrees to give adults with disabilities and those “who associate or have a relationship with a person with a disability” the same right to work to reunite a family or keep it together as anyone without a disability. It agrees, too, to make certain its safety requirements for families are not based on speculation, generalizations or stereotypes.

The settlement does not mean the state can never remove a child from a parent with a disability. Rather, it means the state must have facts about the individual case at hand rather than preconceived notions about disabled parents in general before it does so. That’s a standard that’s fair to parents and children alike.