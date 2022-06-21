State Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, has spent much of the last 20 years outside of his time as a legislator working on homeownership and affordable housing issues. Last week he and other legislators were trying to figure out more ways to help more people own homes.
Knopp said if there are any barriers or discriminatory policies in Oregon he wants to get rid of them. Owning a home is “one of the best tools out there to create and sustain wealth,” he told a legislative task force. “It should be open to everyone.”
The door is much more difficult to get through for some. We don’t have to tell you that even for a family making what is considered median family income in Deschutes County, the median sales price of a home can put owning a home out of reach. It’s even more challenging for some families who are minorities. The state tracks this data by county. (You can check that out here, tinyurl.com/ORhousing062222.)
What to do?
One thing Oregon is starting up is providing more down payment assistance for some homebuyers. If someone is a first-generation homebuyer, they can now get a maximum of $60,000 per household or 20% of the purchase price. It becomes a 100% forgivable loan after five years. There’s a similar program for veterans and for what the state defines as first-time homebuyers of up to $30,000 or 20% of the purchase price. There are additional requirements.
The problem is that as fast as those new limits have been approved interest rates are rising again. Housing prices are not cooperating, either.
In the next state budget cycle, the state’s Housing and Community Services agency plans to ask the Legislature for $25 million more to provide additional assistance. The state’s Joint Task Force on Addressing Racial Disparities in Home Ownership is still figuring out what else it might want to propose that the Legislature should do.
