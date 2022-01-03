COVID-19 and the response to the pandemic battered businesses. It continues to create uncertainty and add costs.
That’s why the state of Oregon’s decision to buy and distribute 12 million home test kits is some welcome relief. Some home kits can be bought for about $30, which isn’t that much, perhaps. But the problem can be finding them. And businesses may need them for employees to comply with the law.
For now at least, employers with more than 100 employees are to require their employees to be vaccinated or have the unvaccinated employees tested for COVID every week. The Supreme Court will soon be reviewing legal challenges to that White House vaccine rule and for one other related rule.
The cost of testing could add up. It could be about $1,500 for just one employee, if the requirement is in place all year. Would an employee be required to pay that? Would the employer? Insurer? Further guidance from the federal government is supposed to arrive by the middle of this month.
