More people living in Bend, more growth does not equal people driving less. Maybe you want it to. Maybe that would be better for the environment.
But more growth almost certainly means more trips — or in state lingo “more vehicle miles traveled per capita.” That is, of course, unless as Bend spreads out there is a revolutionary change in how people get around.
“We have never run any growth scenario model where we have shown a negative impact on vehicle miles traveled,” Russ Grayson, who is now Bend’s assistant city manager, said last year. “We are trying to get closer to zero, but we have never gotten under zero.”
This matters because new climate friendly rules for the state say when cities and counties make decisions about how they grow — and use transportation models — they are required to “make decisions that do not increase vehicle miles traveled.”
The green ambition behind that rule collided with concerns like the one expressed by Grayson. And now the Department of Land Conservation and Development may soften the requirement.
Under the proposed change, the rule wouldn’t apply to individual development permits. It would not apply to expansions of an urban growth boundary.
The rule would still apply to decisions when a government is making decisions to amend plans or land use regulations. But consideration could be made for actions taken to “decrease vehicle travel if the net effect is balanced or a decrease.”
With those changes, the requirement may still grate harshly against reality, but less harshly.
Deschutes County Commissioners Tony DeBone and Patti Adair voted to halt zoning changes to try to protect mule deer and their migratory paths. Commissioner Phil Chang did not. DeBone and Adair oppose the idea of more rules limiting what people could do on their property.
