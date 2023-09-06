Gun violence
123RF

Oregon has had a red flag law since 2018. Family, household members or law enforcement can request an extreme risk protection order to help keep someone with a gun from hurting himself or others.

Basically, a petition is filed in court. A judge makes a decision. If a judge issues an order, the respondent has 24 hours to surrender firearms and/or their concealed handgun license. The person also can’t buy firearms for the period covered by the order. The respondent can appeal. The order can be removed or extended.

Tags

(1) comment

Money Illusion
Money Illusion

I wonder, can a judge directly engage this process on a gun owner who repeatedly breaks a restraining order? Or does the RO petitioner have to pursue? Thinking about the Jeff Co case where that 'attorney' is mentally unwinding to the risk of his life partner.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.