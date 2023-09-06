Oregon has had a red flag law since 2018. Family, household members or law enforcement can request an extreme risk protection order to help keep someone with a gun from hurting himself or others.
Basically, a petition is filed in court. A judge makes a decision. If a judge issues an order, the respondent has 24 hours to surrender firearms and/or their concealed handgun license. The person also can’t buy firearms for the period covered by the order. The respondent can appeal. The order can be removed or extended.
So does it work?
Yes, as much as we know, says a new analysis from the Oregon Secretary Of State’s Office. Of course, we can’t know what would have happened if a protective order was not issued in a case when it was.
Members of law enforcement requested the most petitions. Most of the petitions issued in the first two years were because of people who had a history of suicidality or had reported risk of interpersonal violence.
Deschutes County had the second highest number of these protective orders between 2018 and 2022, with 78. Deschutes also had the highest ratio of use per population in the state, among counties with larger populations.
Other states have arguably done more than Oregon to educate the public and law enforcement about this tool. Oregon should do more.
(1) comment
I wonder, can a judge directly engage this process on a gun owner who repeatedly breaks a restraining order? Or does the RO petitioner have to pursue? Thinking about the Jeff Co case where that 'attorney' is mentally unwinding to the risk of his life partner.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.