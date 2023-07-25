Just how committed is the city of Bend to creating more housing? Bend City Councilors are committed. City staff is committed. But if you listen to developers, they have complaints about how city regulations get in the way.
A Bend developer has made a formal complaint to the state that the city’s regulations and practices for residential housing are not “clear and objective” and discourage needed housing through “unreasonable cost and delay.”
The state may take action on the complaint later this week. State staff recommend there is good cause for the state to launch a formal hearing on the claims.
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek set an ambitious housing goal for the state of 36,000 new homes a year. The state has laws to boost housing. Local governments must figure out what housing is needed. They are also required to have regulations and practices that are “clear and objective” and do not cause “unreasonable cost and delay.”
What developer BCL LLC did was make a complaint to the Department of Land Conservation and Development to take enforcement action against Bend to bring the city’s practices in line with state law. Larry Kine, who has frequently criticized the city’s permitting system, is behind the challenge.
There are several concerns in the complaint, including an allegation that the city’s timelines can cause approved plans to expire. The complaint also says the city causes delays by requiring that city staff review plans for public infrastructure by licensed engineers. And it says that the city’s fees charged for development are arbitrary and do not actually track the number of hours spent by city staff.
The city responded that its data on overall permit and application reviews do not suggest it is out of compliance with the law. For instance, for new residential construction, the average time for the city to complete a review was about 58 days. In March, April and May, that had declined to 26 days. The city points out that from 2021-2023 a total of 2,720 housing units were completed in Bend and another 1,790 were under construction. In specific response to the claim about having staff review plans for public infrastructure, the city said that can be very important. A contractor did build public infrastructure in the wrong location. The city also offered to have dedicated team work on Kine’s projects.
“While we understand a few of your projects have included some friction, this is sometimes a feature of the development process and it does not reflect a generalized failure to comply with the law,” Colin Stephens, director of Bend’s Community and Economic Development Department wrote to Kine.
The debate over housing and regulation in Bend is wide. There is room for city councilors and city staff to be committed to more housing. There is also room for developers to complain.
We don’t carry away from what we have read of this dispute a definite sense that Kine or the city is profoundly right or wrong. There are fragments of problems. And that is likely why state staff recommended — as we would — that it was worth a hearings officer looking at the issue in more depth. There is not likely to be a simple, brilliant fix.
