Two years ago, Oregon government had a first. It allowed a non-traditional expansion of Bend's boundaries to let more affordable housing be built.
It was a pilot project for Bend's east side. The problem we had with it was that Bend's gain was Redmond's loss. Bend's application for the one-of-a-kind pilot won. Redmond's project was stuck. State Rep. Jack Zika, R-Redmond, later helped get that fixed for Redmond, allowing a project called Skyline Village to move ahead.
We know there are reasons people don't want development outside of urban growth boundaries. It can lead to sprawl. It can increase costs for cities for roads and other infrastructure. But affordable housing is a serious problem, as well. If there are other great opportunities to build affordable housing in Oregon like these two projects, why can't that happen?
Zika is going to try to allow it. He is proposing legislation for the 2021 legislative session. The bill hasn't been finalized, yet. It would be similar to one introduced in 2020. It included protections such as that the land involved must be compact and contiguous to the existing UGB, not larger than 50 acres, include at least 30% affordable housing and not contain any high-value farmland. Those specifics would be up for debate. But this idea deserves consideration from the Legislature in 2021.
