Maybe it goes too far to say that most Oregonians are proud to pay their taxes. But surely they believe the state provides important services -- schools, public safety and during this COVID-19 pandemic, public health.
But is the state's new corporate activity tax something to be proud of? Should the state consider delaying its implementation until the economy gets more back to normal? Some businesses and legislators are calling for just that. Gov. Kate Brown said this week "preserving" the tax is important.
"It’s more important than ever to preserve Oregon’s schools and other essential services, especially for vulnerable Oregonians who have had their lives and livelihoods threatened during this pandemic," she said.
The tax is a kind of sales tax, a 0.57% assessment on most corporations’ activity above $1 million in the state. The problem is it allows for taxing of taxes. Businesses also can be forced to pay it even if they are not profitable. And the Department of Revenue was even slow to tell businesses how it would be calculated.
We don't expect the Legislature is going to kill the tax in a special session. But the tax could still be preserved and ways could be found to modify it -- at least temporarily -- to prevent Oregon businesses from suffering any more than they already are.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.