When we asked state Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, which legislation he was most proud of from this session, he brought up a bill we did not track, Senate Bill 91.
It’s our lapse. The bill is an important one. It should help parents with disabled children care for those children. Few peaks are more important for the state to try to climb.
Some of the testimony from parents struggling to provide care would surely make any heart pang. Sarah Knippel of Portland said she has a daughter diagnosed with autism, is immunocompromised and more.
“I had to choose between my daughter’s well-being and breaks for myself and I took my daughter’s well being,” she said. “These kids deserve to be heard and helped in the ways they need and not just thrown into society’s normal to make others feel comfortable but to be able to be themselves. Parents are the best people to know how to help their children grow and thrive so why not let the parents help their children.”
The solution in the bill is that the state’s Department of Human Services will create a program. It will decide if parents are eligible to provide care to their children with “very high” medical or behavioral needs. School districts will be able to pay parents for providing educational services that the districts cannot.
The program will have limits. The state will need to monitor its cost, size and growth. Parents that are being paid will not be able to engage in some other activities at the same time, such as remote work. There are requirements for reporting on how the program is going to the Legislature. And for it all to work, there are other requirements that the state get some federal permission.
In short, it’s not hard to understand why Knopp — when he had so many bills to choose from — chose this one.
Gov. Tina Kotek has already signed the program into law.
