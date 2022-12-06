When are you going to fix the crisis in public defenders in Oregon? How are you going to fix it?
Pick one of those questions and ask governor-elect Tina Kotek.
It’s disturbing to read the analysis of the problem prepared by the Legislative Fiscal Office. The tone is frustration, almost angry. We read a lot of those reports. That is not common.
There are phrases like “no intervening action” from the Public Defense Services Commission, “...the agency has deviated significantly from the plan presented to and funded by the Legislature…” and “It is unclear what the PDSC has done with the funding….”
That is frantically waving a red flag in Legislature-speak.
The state’s Public Defense Services Commission first became aware that a problem was growing in fall 2021. It took little action, the analysis says.
In January 2022, there were a total of about 45 unrepresented defendants in the state in four counties, according to the Oregon Judicial Department. By mid-November, it was 1,354 unrepresented defendants in 14 counties. It may get worse.
It is important to look at the categories of unrepresented defendants. For instance, of the total in mid-November, 35 were in custody. That’s in jail without a lawyer. Another 693 were out of custody in pretrial, 37 were out of custody with probation violations, 34 were for noncriminal cases and some 555 are not in custody and were previously unrepresented and did not appear in court.
Central Oregon — Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties — doesn’t have the same level of problem compared with other parts of the state. But when people are denied counsel and their right to a trial, justice suffers all across Oregon.
Why did the problem happen?
There are likely a number of factors. A backlog from the pandemic increased caseloads. For some good reasons, the state commission changed its contract model for attorneys. That also reduced caseload requirements. Pay has long been an issue for public defenders, which doesn’t encourage them to stay in the field. There are easier ways for lawyers to make money. And there has been instability in the leadership of the public defense commission.
So far the state has tried some temporary measures, such as increasing the hourly rate for representing individuals in custody from up to $75-$105 an hour to $158 an hour.
More money is almost certainly going to be part of the answer. That may be hard for legislators to swallow, because there’s already a lack of clarity about what the public defense commission has done with the $12.8 million it was allocated on an emergency basis earlier this year.
If you are tired of hearing about all the problems, we apologize. There are a few more. Some of the commission’s fixes that can help, such as the pay increases, expire at the end of this year. The commission hasn’t provided the Legislature with estimates of many expenses for 2023-2025. And the biggest of all: There is no comprehensive plan to fix the problem, though many people are looking at it.
When Kotek was running for governor, we admired the way she was open about her frustration with government not working. Oregon’s public defense system is one place it is not working.
The crisis is undermining the state’s justice system. Hundreds of cases have already been dismissed. That can mean people walk freely, avoid punishment and can commit more crimes. The innocent may also face charges without the protection of an attorney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.