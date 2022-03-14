The state’s report on Oregon’s electric vehicle charging needs starts off in an unfortunate way — with a kind of STOP sign.
The report was not based on real-world data. The analysis wasn’t developed based on what electric vehicles are actually on the road today. It didn’t look at what electric vehicle chargers are installed. It based its analysis on the state’s goals for electric vehicles. And the state is not meeting its goals.
The state’s goal was for 50,000 registered zero-emission vehicles by 2020. It didn’t hit that by June 2021. There were 38,482 registered vehicles then. That’s just over 1% of the passenger vehicles in Oregon. And if you are wondering, the state is also not on track to hit its goals for the vehicles in 2025 or 2030.
A report that is not based on real-world data is not going to be as real-world useful. But the report still affirms what you probably already guessed: Oregon has a long way to go before the network of electric chargers is sufficient. The Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization, which helps direct millions in spending, is scheduled to take a look at the report this week.
Gas prices, concern for the environment and other reasons are already pushing some people to go electric car. The absence of public and home chargers remains an obstacle to getting more people to switch. If Oregon is going to meet its goals, its going to need thousands more chargers. People living in apartments can also not have guaranteed access to a parking space, so how would they be able to access charging?
The state report recommended that Oregon create incentives for businesses to add chargers to their lots. It recommended that subsidies be created to add more chargers in rural areas. It suggested requiring new buildings be built ready for chargers, which the state has already been working on. It also recommended local and state government buildings be role models and install chargers. More analysis is also planned by the state to be ready for more electric bikes and scooters and vehicles that use hydrogen power.
We can understand why state government seems to be planning for its goals for electric vehicles and not Oregon’s reality. It’s what Gov. Kate Brown has called for, and she is firmly committed to her plans for climate change. Investing heavily now better prepares the state for the future and encourages more people to adopt electric vehicles.
But Oregon does face other real-world challenges now. Among others, it is failing to adequately provide legal representation for people accused of crimes who can’t afford a lawyer. It is failing to protect some of its more vulnerable children — those in foster care. And many families continue to struggle to find child care. If Oregon based its spending and planning on chargers on real-world data, there would be more money available for those other challenges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.