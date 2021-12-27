People can have their hopes and finances crushed by prescription drug prices. Some potentially life-saving drugs are almost bewilderingly expensive. And prices in the United States can be higher than in other countries.
The most expensive prescription drug in Oregon: Abecma. It cost $419,500 for a single infusion. It’s a highly customized treatment made from a patient’s own immune cells and used to treat multiple myeloma. The treated cells are then injected back in the patient and target the myeloma cells.
Oregonians spent more money on the drug Humira than any other. It treats rheumatoid arthritis and ulcerative colitis. Prices for that went up 7.4% this year.
We know these facts thanks to the reporting of the Lund Report on Oregon’s Prescription Drug Transparency Program and the program’s 2021 report. Oregon’s program was created by the Legislature in 2018. It doesn’t control the prices of prescription drugs. It provides information about pricing. It triggers if a new drug costs more than $670 a month or if the price of an existing drug goes up by more than $100 a month — if that means the price goes up by more than 10% year over year. More than a dozen other states have similar reporting requirements.
The number of significant prices increases in prescription drugs are trending down. Victory for more price transparency? Actually, well, maybe not.
Drug manufacturers are not keen to get publicity about their pricing. They could also be dodging the requirements with a new pricing strategy. The trend “may suggest that manufacturers are avoiding making controversial price increases while a drug is on the market by setting a drug’s launch price higher,” the program’s 2021 report said. That way they don’t have to report pricing increases to states with programs like Oregon’s.
The Oregon Health Plan’s drug rebate policy also gives drug manufacturers another incentive to set higher prices. “When a drug is purchased through Medicaid, the manufacturer is required to give an automatic rebate that basically locks the price to the rate of inflation,” said Numi Lee Griffith, senior policy advisor for Oregon’s Division of Financial Regulation. A manufacturer could avoid some of the impact of that limit by simply pricing the drug higher initially.
Oregon could be on an inevitable track to implement price controls on drugs. Of course, the federal government may do it first. But there are reasons to wonder about how well that would work. If lowering prices just reduced the profits of drug manufacturers a bit or cut into their marketing budgets, maybe nobody would be too concerned. But the big question is what it would do to innovation and research. If price controls harm developing new and better drugs in the future, would it be worth it?
